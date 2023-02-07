NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mike Vrabel finally answered one of his biggest questions of the off-season Tuesday, naming Tim Kelly the Titans’ new Offensive Coordinator.

Kelly spent last season as the Titans’ passing game coordinator after he was fired by the Houston Texans. He spent eight seasons in Houston, the last three (2019-2021) as the Texans’ offensive coordinator.

The Titans also made official a flurry of staff changes and additional hires.

Charles London joins the team as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He comes over from the Falcons where he was Arthur Smith’s quarterbacks coach last season. London also worked with Vrabel in Houston, just like Kelly.

Chris Harris joins the staff as Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Cornerbacks coach. Harris played nine years in the NFL and has spent the last eight as a coach. For the last three seasons, Harris was Washington’s Defensive Backs Coach and helped lead the Commanders to the third overall defensive ranking in the league and fourth in passing yards allowed.

Lori Locust is coming on as a defensive quality control coach. She was an assistant defensive line coach for the last four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Justin Hamilton is also a defensive quality control coach and is in his first season in the NFL after spending 11 years coaching in the college ranks including two years as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

One of the more interesting moves has Tony Dews moving over to coach Tight Ends after coaching Derrick Henry to four 1,000-yard seasons. Dews coached both tight ends and wide receivers during his time as a collegiate coach.

Jason Houghtaling takes over as Offensive Line coach. He was the Titans’ Offensive Line Assistant for the last two seasons. He was the head coach collegiately for five seasons at Wagner and spent nine more years as an assistant primarily leading offensive lines.

Pat O’Hara moves over from quarterbacks coach to Passing Game Analyst.

Luke Steckel moves from tight ends to Run Game Analyst. Steckel is believed to be a coach on the rise, he recently interviewed for the Chargers’ Offensive Coordinator opening.