NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday eyeing their first AFC South win of the season and a perfect 5-0 record at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are 4-7 and desperately need a win to stay in the fight in the AFC playoff chase.

“Yeah, we’re looking to fight every week,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “ I think for us to look that far in advance, it doesn’t—we’ve got to focus on this week. We’ve got to focus on health here, recovery, improvement. These little details, these techniques that I know that we can be better at, that we have to.”

The first time these two teams met, the Colts ran for almost 200 yards in a 23-16 win over the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Any chance the Titans have start with limiting Zach Moss — who ran for 165 of them.

Vrabel said stopping the this time will not be easy. “They’re really good up front, I think they play well together. I think they work well in combination, good scheme, and they’re effective running the football,” explained Vrabel. “So, we’ll have to be really good, we’ll have to be able to defend some of those shots that we got last time and make sure that the quarterback is not creating loose plays.”

The Titans did not have defensive tackle Teair Tart the first game in Indianapolis, but the Tennessee team’s primary run stopper on the interior is healthy once again.

On the other side of the ball, Derrick Henry rushed for only 43 yards on 13 carries in the first meeting, the team needs a retro Henry performance Sunday.

NFL Leading Rushers:

Christian McCaffrey – 939 Yards Raheem Mostert – 785 Yards Josh Jacobs – 771 Yards D’Andre Swift – 770 Yards Derrick Henry – 739 Yards

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Henry ran for two touchdowns behind an offensive line with Jaelyn Duncan and Dillon Radunz at the tackle positions, and that group looks to be intact this week. Henry was adamant he left yard on the field last week and says he can, and needs to, play better.

The Colts are surrendering over 120 yards rushing per game and over 24 points. The Titans have to take advantage of the run game to stay on schedule, set up play action and score in the red zone.

Will Levis makes his sixth start for the Titans at quarterback on Sunday. He is 2-3 so far as a starter, but the season is arguably on the line Sunday.

Will Levis 2023 Stats –

1,042 Passing Yards

59.9% Completion Percentage

6 Touchdowns

2 Interceptions

The Colts are giving up 220 yards passing game this season and were torched by DeAndre Hopkins for eight receptions and 140 yards in the first game.

The Titans could also have 2022 1st round pick Treylon Burks back on the field. After missing almost a month with a concussion, he practiced all week for the Titans.

On Friday, Vrabel said they were still waiting for final approval from team doctors.