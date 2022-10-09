NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans go for a three-game win streak in Washington against the struggling Commanders.

While the Titans (2-2) have bounced back from two straight losses to start the season, the Commanders (1-3) have dropped three straight after beating Jacksonville in the opener.

“They are disciplined. They are tough. They are physical.” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, “They have been behind in games, but I think they want to run the football. They want to use Carson (Wentz)’s arm strength and be able to move the ball down the field, they would like to do that.“

However, Washington has been able to consistently do it because Wentz has been sacked a league-high 17 times. The Titans pass rush is facing numerous injury issues once again with Harold Landry on injured reserve and outside linebackers, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi already ruled out with injuries.

Ruled out because of injury:

LB- Bud Dupree

LB- Ola Adeniyi

LB- Joe Jones

LB- Zach Cunningham

SS- Amani Hooker

Second-year linebacker Rashad Weaver has stepped up in the absence of so many players. Weaver ranks among the league leaders with 4 sacks in 4 games.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

“All things considered, if the game is where it is most of the time, they want to run the football and use the play action and get the ball in the players’ hands with the skill they have, which is a lot of them” Vrabel added.

The Commanders do have weapons but they are hurting with rookie Jahan Dotson already ruled out and Curtis Samuel out all week due to an illness.

Washington’s leading receivers:

Curtis Samuel- 26 Rec. 219 yards

Terry McLaurin- 14 Rec. 250 yards

Offensively, the Titans will look to build on their run game that saw Derrick Henry top 100 yards for the first time this season last week. They have their hands full though with a Washington defensive line that boasts Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne who both have two sacks this season.

“Their defense is aggressive.” Vrabel said, “They are physical. They are good tacklers throughout the secondary and linebackers. They run. Their defensive line is very good.”

In the passing game Ryan Tannehill finds himself down another weapon with 1st round pick Treylon Burks placed on injured reserve Saturday with a turf toe injury.

Rookie Kyle Philips is recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to help fill the void along with Dez Fitzpatrick who is a game-day call-up from the practice squad.

Most importantly, the Titans will be looking to play four full quarters on offense. Their offense has been missing in action in the second half of all four games this season. They have only scored 7 points in the second half all season.