NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The AFC South shakes out some this Sunday with the Tennessee Titans visiting the Indianapolis Colts.

All four AFC South teams enter the weekend tied at 2-2. While the Titans visit the Colts, the Jaguars play the Bills and the Texans visit the Falcons.

For about 20 years, Indianapolis dominated this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback. After Luck retired, the tables turned, with the Titans winning five straight.

Titans vs. Colts

2022: Titans 19-20; Titans 24-17

2021: Titans 34-31; Titans 25-16

2020: Titans 45-26

A new year has brought on yet another new quarterback for the Colts, which drafted Anthony Richardson 5th overall out of Florida.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s willing and he knows where the goal line is,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel about Richardson. “He knows where the first down (is), what he needs to get to. So, it’ll be a huge challenge, not only out in the field for those plays that they designed, but also the closer you get to the goal line.”

The Colts hope to match his athletic skill set with new head coach Shane Steichen, who coached Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia.

In three games Richardson has thrown for 479 yards, 3 touchdowns and only one interception. As Vrabel pointed out, not only does he run well, but they design runs for him and he leads the way with four rushing touchdowns this season.

The Colts also get the return of running back Jonathan Taylor this week who not only came off the PUP List, but got a new three-year, $42-million contract.

With Taylor plugged back into the offense, Vrabel expects to see the same thing. “They’ve run the ball well. (Zack) Moss has done a nice job, and if Jonathan Taylor’s out there, we’re going to have to be very aware of him and his speed and his ability.”

The Titans’ run defense led the NFL in 2022 and it is off to another strong start in 2023.

NFL Rush Defense:

Detroit- 60 YPG

Philadelphia- 63 YPG

San Francisco- 66 YPG

Tennessee- 7- YPG

The Titans defense will be without one if it’s primary run stoppers as Teair Tart will miss the game with toe and knee injuries. Offensively, the Titans get back left guard Peter Skoronski and wide receiver Kyle Philips.

Tennessee put up a season best 27 points last week against the Bengals behind running back Derrick Henry, who put up his first 100 yard game of the season. Henry has almost always been a problem for Indy – topping 100 yards seven times.

Henry vs. Colts

Rush Yards- 1,287

Yards Per Carry-5.1

Average Game- 18 carries, 92 yards

Rush TD’s – 7

It could be a promising day for Ryan Tannehill as he faces a Colts defense that has been shredded by the pass this season. Tannehill will once again be without Treylon Burks (knee), but he should have ample targets with Philips, DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine all ready to roll.