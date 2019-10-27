Titans look for first win streak of season vs Bucs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by teammate Ryan Tannehill #17 after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans look for their first win streak of the season Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bucs visit Nissan Stadium.

Consistency has been a problem for the Titans all season as they have struggled to put back to back games or even back to back halves together.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s expectations are simple, “Just another win. That’s really where we’re at. We’ve got to make a determination of where this thing is going to go. We came back from London last year 3-4 and had a bye week. We didn’t have the luxury of a bye week this week after a tough, physical game – mentally tough, but we won. So, we have to try to recreate what we did in the bye week to play better football.”

Ryan Tannehill makes his second start for the Titans after throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win over the Chargers.

He should be in line for another big day against a Buc pass defense that ranks last in the NFL giving up 304 yards per game.

Last week Corey Davis and AJ Brown each had a season-high six receptions

“They’ve been playing hard all year” Tannehill said, “I think just consistently improving, getting a little better each and every week, and just staying the course. They’ve been working hard, and sometimes that’s the way football goes. The ball finds you sometimes, and sometimes there’s certain games where for whatever reason the ball is not finding you. So, I think those guys are doing the right things and the ball finally found them.”

It could be a much tougher day for Derrick Henry against the number one rush defense in the league. Led by Ndamukong Suh the Bucs are giving up only 68 yards per game. Henry is 10th in the NFL with 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively the Titans have to find a way to put the pressure on Jameis Winston and get him to turn the ball over. Tampa is averaging a lofty 28.8 points per game, but Winston has already thrown 10 interceptions this season.

Winston’s top two targets are Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and they are as dynamic a duo as the Titans have faced averaging 17.2 and 15.4 yards per reception this season.

The Titans secondary also enters this game without cornerback Adoree Jackson, who has already been ruled out with a foot injury. LeShaun Sims will take over as the Titans third corner with Jackson out for the game.

The Titans have been a 2.5 point favorite most of the week, they have won only once as a favorite this season.

