Titans launch first subscription wine club by NFL team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have launched a wine subscription service, which is believed to be the first such club for a team in the National Football League.

Named The Foolish Club, which is the nickname given to the eight team owners of the American Football League co-started by Titans’ founder Bud Adams, will feature two shipments of wine per year of six bottles plus the option to add additional wines based on club seniority.

“The Foolish Club is such an integral part of our team’s history, and with the launch of this wine club, it’s now a part of our present,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “We hope our fans will love these wines and each of the stories they tell, and can’t thank Fairwinds Estate Winery enough for helping us bring this concept to life.”

Club members can also gain access to a private member store to replenish their cellars and send special wooden box gift sets to family and friends. Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor a unique quality of Tennessee culture, according to a release.

A portion of sales generated from the memberships will benefit The Titans Foundation.

In order to receive shipments and be eligible to purchase additional bottles, you must be a member of The Foolish Club.

Wines will be released in two 6-bottle shipments each season in September and February.

Wines are allocated based on sign-up date seniority. The cost range for each 6-bottle shipment is $290 to $450 plus tax and shipping – depending on selections. Each end-to-end refrigerated shipment arrives in a fire-branded Tennessee Titans wooden crate.

“I am excited to create these special wines for The Foolish Club,” says Brandon Chaney, Proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery. “The Rough & Dressed Napa Valley wines will celebrate the great history of the Titans, Nashville and the Volunteer State. Tennessee is truly a special place, and its people and creative energy are captivating.”