NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (5-8) look for a second straight win when they host the rival Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday.

For the second time this season, the Titans will be wearing their Oiler throwback uniforms. The last time they wore them quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdown passes in his NFL debut.

“I mean, it’s a division game. I think it’s a unique situation, having been from where we came from and how we ended up here,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “The uniforms will be a nice touch to that and everything else, but this is about our guys preparing for the Texans. We’ve had some great matchups since I’ve been here. Tough games, physical games, division games.”

Both teams have injuries, but the Texans are reportedly turning to veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum with CJ Stroud in concussion protocol.

On Monday night, the Titans racked up five sacks in Miami during their miracle win. The team will be looking to bring the pressure again against Keenum.

Titans sacks:

Denico Autry- 9.0

Harold Landry- 8.5

Arden Key- 5.0

The Texans will also be down to their third right tackle of the season with George Fant ruled out of the game due to an illness.

Defensively, the Texans are giving up almost 250 passing yards per game possibly setting up another big game for Levis, who just became the first rookie to ever throw for 300 yards on Monday Night Football.

It is also a revenge game for Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will play his former team for the first time since joining the Titans.

Hopkins numbers have begun to soar with the insertion of Levis into the Titans attack. The receiver has six touchdowns this season, all of them since Levis entered the lineup. With a big game, Hopkins can also go over 1,000 yards for the season.

DeAndre Hopkins 2023:

57 receptions

898 yards

15.9 yards per catch

6 touchdowns

Running back Derrick Henry is also closing in on 1,000 yards. He has 875 yards and has had some of the biggest games of his career against the Houston Texans.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

Under new head coach Demeco Ryans, the Texans have tightened up the run defense — holding teams to only 95.6 yards per game.

When the week started the Titans were 3 point underdogs, but with Stroud out the Titans are now 3 point favorites.