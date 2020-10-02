Titans home game against Steelers rescheduled for Oct. 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Football League has announced some changes to the upcoming schedule.

The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers originally scheduled for October 4 has now been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 12 pm CST.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NFL said the decision to postpone the game, “was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

As of Friday morning, a total of seven Tennessee Titans players and six staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week, according to the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, suspended in-person team activities earlier in the week. As of Friday morning, the Vikings said they had not received any positive results from testing.

The move also affects the Steelers first matchup with their rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers trip to Baltimore has been moved from Week 7 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1.

The Steelers and Titans now each have a Week 4 bye and the Ravens bye, originally set for Week 8, will now be in Week 7.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE