Titans home game against Steelers postponed after positive COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after four Titans players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the NFL said the game would be rescheduled to “allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

The league said details on a new game date and time, expected to be either Monday or Tuesday, would be announced as soon as possible.

The NFL reported Tuesday that the Titans had suspended all in-person activities after three players and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. The three players — defensive lineman Daquan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson — were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

A league spokesperson added Wednesday that another Titans player had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oct. 4 game against the Steelers at Nissan Stadium would have been the first where spectators could attend at 10-percent capacity.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.