NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori locust, according to a post Locust made on social media.

NFL’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Locust will serve as a defensive assistant with the Titans, impressing both Mike Vrabel and new General Manager Ran Carthon in her interview.

She has 15 years of coaching experience, including four seasons with the Bucs. She also played five years with the Central PA Vipers, a semi pro women’s football team, as a defensive lineman.