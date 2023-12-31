NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is a showdown of rookie quarterbacks Sunday in Houston when the Titans (5-10) visit the Texans (8-7).

Titans quarterback Will Levis was a full participant in practice all week after missing one game with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the QB is “in line to start”.

The Texans are also getting back their rookie quarterback. CJ Stroud returned to practice this week after missing two games with a concussion.

Before the injury, Stroud was considered a runaway favorite for offensive rookie of the year, and some were even mentioning the second pick of the 2023 NFL draft in the MVP conversation.

“There’s a calmness to him in the pocket,” said Vrabel when asked about Stroud. “I think that he certainly believes in his arm, and when they’ve given him time there to wait things out, being able to put the ball in all different spots of the field and operate under center, operate in the gun and use his legs when he’s had to.”

CJ Stroud 2023 Stats:

3,631 Passing Yards

20 Touchdowns

5 Interceptions

98.7 Passer Rating

Will Levis 2023 Stats:

1,792 Passing Yards

8 Touchdowns

4 Interceptions

85.3 Passer Rating

Both teams have battled injuries on the offensive lines, but the Titans have struggled mightily to protect the quarterback no matter who is out there. Titans’ quarterbacks have been sacked an astronomical 56 times this year.

Two Titans veterans enter the game with milestones in reach. Running back Derrick Henry and receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both knocking on the door of 1,000 yard seasons.

Derrick Henry 2023 Stats:

973 Yards Rushing

3.9 Yards Per Carry

11 TD’s

DeAndre Hopkins:

61 Receptions

939 Yards

15.9 Yards Per Catch

6 Touchdowns

“Well, I think that that’s always—we’re in this for the team and we’re in this to win, to win championships. But also, along the way, you have to have individual success. Players have to make plays offensively, defensively and on special teams. So, with that personal success, if we get enough of it, it can lead to the success of the team,” said head coach Mike Vrabel.

“So, I would hope that those guys can get everything that they want within what we’re trying to do. I think that there’s always a balance there, making sure that they’re doing the things that help them be successful, whether it be this year or in the past, and making sure that they’re not doing things outside of what the scheme is that could ultimately affect the team.”