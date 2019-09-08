Titans head into opener against Browns with questions everywhere

The Titans open the season Sunday at noon in Cleveland with questions everywhere!

Will Marcus Mariota have a bounce-back year?

Will the offensive line hold up without Taylor Legan for a month?

Which Derrick Henry will we see?

Can the defense generate a pass rush without blitzing?

What is not in question is the excitement around this game as the Titans open the season against the most hyped team of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Vrabel’s Titans are a 5.5 point underdog, but for the guy who grew up a Browns fan it is a great opportunity and he is excited.

“Yeah absolutely, I think the team is. We tried to cover some situations today (Friday) that I hope will help us win this game. These critical situations, having an extra day to be able to go back and really polish those up in the game or anything that we think may happen during the course of the game.”

The pass rush question can get a big push from a healthy Harold Landry. The second-year linebacker from Boston College missed the whole preseason but the head coach says he is healthy now.

“I’m not really sure if he talked about what the plan was, I just said he would be able to play. I don’t know how long I talked about it though. Yeah, we’ll see where he’s at and see how many snaps he can play. I would say that everybody that’s active will play in the game.”

Now, will Landry be active?

It is a pretty good bet new right guard Kevin Pamphile will not be. He missed the last two days of practice and the Titans activated Aaron Stinnie from the practice squad Saturday. Jamil Douglas is expected to start at right guard for Tennessee.

Cleveland comes in with massive hype after a strong finish to last season and the addition of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ says he is struggling with a hip injury that kept him out of the preseason and continues to keep him from running full speed.

Still, the Titans are expected to double Beckham with Malcolm Butler and a safety and take their chances with Logan Ryan on Jarvis Landry in the slot.

The Titans offense struggled in 2018 but to start this season they have added Adam Humphries, AJ Brown and a healthy Delanie Walker to the attack. It could be a very busy day underneath for Walker and Humphries as the Titans look to get the ball out of Mariota’s hands quickly with two backups in on the offensive line.

