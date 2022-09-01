NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans were dealt a major blow to their defense Thursday as outside linebacker Harold Landry reportedly tore his ACL in practice.

The injury was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and will end Landry’s season before it even starts.

Landry, a product of Boston College, was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has become one of Tennessee’s top defensive players over the last few seasons. He made his first Pro Bowl last season after recording a career-high 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits.

As Landry’s rookie contract was coming to an end after the 2021 season, the Titans signed him to a five-year, $87.5 million extension in March, with $52.5 million guaranteed.

Landry has started every game for the Titans since 2019 and has registered 31 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 66 quarterback hits in his career.

Outside linebackers currently on the Titans 53-man roster are Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, and Rashad Weaver.