NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans had a season many fans would like to forget.

The Titans finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record and fired Head Coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk spoke in a video produced by the Titans that her decision to fire Vrabel was not easy.

“It wasn’t a last night, a month ago or whatever. It’s just kind of been all season watching”, Strunk said. “It was difficult, but I thought it was time to make that change.”

That change sent Titans fans in all directions, with some fearing for the team’s future and others saying Tennessee should have remained loyal to Vrabel.

“He’s been a great asset to the team, and I think that obviously business decisions have to be made,” Titans fan Carrie Zappone told News 2. “They want to win and I understand why they are doing it, it’s just everybody there is a family, so it’s tough to see him go.”

Zappone’s Titans loyalty goes all the way back to when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. She has more than 50 NFL jerseys, including one signed by Vrabel. The decision to fire Vrabel left her speechless.

According to ESPN, Coach Vrabel’s six-year tenure as head coach led to a 54-45 record, three playoff appearances, and one appearance in the AFC Championship. The last two years have been losing seasons.

Several fans commented on News 2’s social media post regarding Vrabel’s firing. While there were many comments supporting Vrabel, some fans expressed their disappointment in the season and thought parting ways with him was the best option.

The next head coach will have to reunite this fanbase and do something every coach is asked to do – win.