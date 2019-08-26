Titans face big cuts this week

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson walk on the field before a practice in Nissan Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The final week of the preseason brings mixed reactions within the Titans organization.

Some are thinking, “finally!” after a grueling off-season and the promise of meaningful games just around the corner, while others are anxiously awaiting their fate.

Come Saturday, the Titans roster will shrink in size by 37 players as they go from a 90-man roster to a 53-man regular-season roster.

Although major decisions have to be made, not every position is up for discussion. There are guys we know will be on the Titans roster like Corey Davis and Kevin Byard, but head coach Mike Vrabel said after that, there are spots up for grabs.

“I think everybody realizes there’s some spots on this roster that certain guys are going to be on this football team, and then there are certain positions where guys are competing,” said Vrabel. “I think that Jon [Robinson], especially with the coaching staff’s input, are looking at some guys in competitions and battles. That’ll come down to this week of practice and the game. “

The Titans final preseason game takes place in Chicago against the Bears on Thursday at 7 p.m. on WKRN News 2.

The deadline for final roster cuts is Saturday, August 31.