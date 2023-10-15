NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time, the Tennessee Titans will play in London Sunday when they battle the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Titans (2-3) are technically the home team, they are still looking for their first win this season away from Nissan Stadium.

The Titans offense has looked like two different units — home and away. They have scored 27 points in both home games, but have struggled mightily on the road, scoring just one touchdown in three road games.

The Ravens look to be an extremely tough match up for the Titans struggling offense. In fact, they rank second in overall defense and have the toughest defense in the league in the red zone.

NFL Defense Rankings:

#1.) Cleveland- 196 Yards Per Game

#2.) Baltimore- 266 Yards Per Game

#3.) San Francisco- 266 Yards Per Game

#16.) Tennessee- 334 Yards Per Game

“Every week is a challenge,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “We’ll have to have a good plan. We’ll have to not beat ourselves. When we get down there, find ways to create positive gains, not put ourselves behind the sticks and have first-and-20’s and mistakes and things that mount up that make it tough to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns.”

The Titans are just one for 10 in the red zone in their three road games.

The Ravens also boast the fourth best rushing offense in the league this year at 146 yards per game. Stopping the run has been a trademark of Mike Vrabel teams in Tennessee, but last week in Indianapolis they were torched for almost 200 yards.

The Titans were without defensive lineman Teair Tart last week due to a toe injury, and he is not expected to play this week.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Raven offense again this year averaging over five yards per carry, and he is completing 69% of his passes.

Vrabel sees growth in the former MVP. “You just see such a calm, confident, relaxed player. Not to say that he’s completed every pass that he’s thrown, but he doesn’t look rushed or hurried in the pocket,” said Vrabel about Jackson. “I think that he’s kind of staying in there a little bit. You just look at Pittsburgh, for example, they brought a Blitz 0. He didn’t necessarily complete it, but he didn’t panic and fly out of there.”

The Ravens (3-2) enter the game a four-point favorite.