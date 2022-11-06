NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite a five-game winning streak, the Tennessee Titans find themselves as massive 12.5-point underdogs on Sunday night in Kansas City.

The win streak points have been tough to come by for the Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a game-time decision with an ankle injury. The quarterback was limited Wednesday and Friday but did not practice at all Thursday.

Malik Willis started in Tannehill’s place last week in Houston and did not even throw for 100 yards.

While the Titans’ defense has been dominant, the expectation is the Titans will need more to beat the highest-scoring team in the NFL.

NFL Scoring Leaders:

Kansas City- 31.9 PPG Buffalo- 29.0 PPG Philidelphia- 28.1 PPG

Amid the Titans’ win streak the front four of Jeffry Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart and Bud Dupree have dominated. Simmons is still recovering from an ankle injury and Dupree missed practice Friday with an illness putting his status in doubt.

In the last four games, the front has sacked the quarterback at least 3 times, intercepted a pass and held the opposition to less than 65 yards rushing in four straight games — the longest streak of its kind in the Super Bowl era.

The impressive performance has been against the Colts, Commanders and Texans. Neither of those teams boasts the firepower of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even if Tannehill can go for the Titans we will be sure to see a lot of Derrick Henry who has four straight 100-yard games and has had at least 28 carries in each of the last three.

If Henry can make it five in a row you have to like the Titans’ chances. They are 19-2 on the lead when Henry goes over 100 yards.

NFL Leading Rushers:

Nick Chubb- 841 Yards Saquan Barkley- 779 Yards Derrick Henry- 755 Yards

The whole key to this game will be slowing down and turning it into a rock fight instead of a track meet. Titans safety, Kevin Byard, stressed they can not allow the “x” plays and make the Chiefs drive the field and earn every point.

The winner could very well be decided in the red zone. The Chiefs are the number one red zone offense in the NFL, the Titans are number two.

The Chiefs red zone defense (26th) is among the worst in the NFL.

Both teams are 5-2, the winner will be the 2nd seed in the AFC with 9 games to go.