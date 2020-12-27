Titans eye playoff birth against Packers, maybe more

The Titans would already be in the playoffs had the Raiders not blown a late lead to the Dolphins Saturday night.

A Baltimore loss to the Jets would also lock up a playoff spot for Tennessee. The last path is if the Titans and Ravens both tie, and the chances of that are slimmer than their chance of getting a sunburn Sunday night in Wisconsin.

So, how do the Titans win at Lambeau Field? They score and score a lot. These are two of the three highest scoring teams in the NFL. The Titans enter the game tied with Kansas City as the highest scoring team in the league at 31.1 points per game and the Packers are not far behind at 31.0.

The Titans offense has hit an epic hot streak scoring over 40 points four different times this season and they have tied an NFL record, scoring at least 30 points and piling up at least 420 yards of offense in five straight games.

The two players everyone is watching in this one are the two MVP candidates, Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back is closing in on a second straight NFL rushing title and possibly a first 2,000-yard season with 1,679 yards and two to play. He leads a running attack that is second in the NFL averaging 160 yards per game.

NFL Rushing Leaders

Baltimore – 172 Yards Per Game Tennessee – 160 Yards Per Game Cleveland – 152 Yards Per Game

The Packers run defense has been a major issue since they were beaten last year in San Francisco in the playoffs, but it has been largely better this year holding opponents to 110 yards per game. However, the Packers are still allowing 4.5 yards per carry, that is hardly a dominant stat and could be a lethal one against Henry who is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

The Titans and Henry should have another big night on the ground; the bigger challenge will be protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill long enough for him to get the ball downfield to AJ Brown and Corey Davis. The Packers have 38 sacks this season led by Za’Darius Smith’s 11.5 and Rashan Gary’s five.

The bigger question for the Titans offense is simply ‘will it outscore the Packers?’ The Titans attack is every bit as good as Green Bay’s, but its defense is not.

The Titans are giving up a whopping 25.8 points per game and rank 26th in the NFL, giving up 390 yards per game. The Titans would love for both of those numbers to hold up against Rodgers and company.

This is not the same Packer attack we saw under Mike McCarthy. The Matt LaFleur attack is much more centered on the run, much more balanced and sets up Rodgers for success in a huge way.

The offense runs through Aaron Jones (968 Yards) and Jamaal Williams (469 Yards) in the backfield. What makes them even more dangerous is their ability to catch the football. They have combined to catch 72 passes and Rodgers targets them over 6 times a game.

Packers Leading Receivers:

Davante Adams – 98 Rec. 1,186 Yards, 14 TD’s

Robert Tonyan – 49 Rec. 551 Yards, 10 TD’s

Aaron Jones – 41 Rec. 298 Yards, 2 TD’s

Jamaal Williams – 31 Rec. 236 Yards, 1 TD

Williams is not expected to play because of a quad injury, but even if it is just Williams, there will be heavy pressure on linebacker David Long Jr. and safety Kenny Vacarro to make sure they do not get loose in the flats.

Davante Adams is unquestionably Rodgers favorite target, commanding over 10 throws a game and averaging over a touchdown a game, but he is certainly not the only one. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have also made big plays for the Packers, but slowing them down may be a realistic option. The Titans could also choose to double or “bracket” Adams and make Lazard and Valdes-Scantling beat them.

The Titans secondary has been plagued by injury all season, but could be getting healthy at the right time with cornerback Adoree Jackson playing his first game of the season last week and rookie second round pick Kristian Fulton closing in on his return.

The pressure continues to be on the secondary with the Titans pass rush non-existent with an NFL low 13 after 14 games. This team will easily set a Titans record for futility when it comes to getting after the quarterback and facing a quarterback as talented as Rodgers seems almost terrifying.

Rodgers completes almost 70 percent of his passes, has 40 TD’s and only 4 interceptions. Now, give him unlimited time and it really looks like the Titans could be playing with gasoline and matches.

The struggling pass rush will also be without Derick Roberson who head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out Friday with an injury. The Titans have elevated Wyatt Ray to the active roster and will promote Brooks Reed from the practice squad to help fill the void opposite of Harold Landry at outside linebacker.

The weather is the other issue at Lambeau Field. It has been unusually cold in Nashville this week with the Titans practicing in near freezing temperatures, but it will be freezing Sunday night with temperatures expected to be in the high 20’s and a chance of snow.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said it is “tough” because the ball can get very hard, but “at the end of the day it’s just a matter of grabbing it and throwing it to the open guy.”

Vrabel said equipment “is critical” in adverse conditions, but cold is cold and the Titans have played and won in the cold before.

If the Titans lose in Green Bay, it will not be because it was cold; it will be because they could not keep up with the Packers on what should be an electric night for the scoreboard.

If the Titans lose, they also could be very well headed for a play-in game in Week 17 for the fourth season in a row.