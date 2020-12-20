Titans eye 10th victory against Lions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After four straight nine-win seasons, the Tennessee Titans can get over the hump Sunday with their first 10-win season since 2008 with a victory over the struggling Detroit Lions.

The Titans (9-4) come in off a 31-10 thrashing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville, while the Lions (5-8) have already fired head coach Matt Patricia and are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

This one should be another big day for the Titans offense. The Titans are averaging 30 points per game, while the Lions defense has surrendered at least 30 points five of their last seven games. Both teams would have to be just “average” for the Titans to put up over 30 for the fifth game in a row.

Titans fans will have their eyes on Derrick Henry in this one as he continues his pursuit of becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. So far he has not had any desire to discuss the topic, except when asked about Adrian Peterson who the Titans will face this week.

Henry said “everyone” is a fan of Peterson’s. He was the last player to rush for 2,000 when he did it with the Vikings in 2012, going for 2,097 yards.

NFL 2000-Yard Rushers:

OJ Simpson – 2003 (1973) Buffalo Bills *14 Games Eric Dickerson – 2105 (1984) Los Angeles Rams Barry Sanders – 2093 (1997) Detroit Lions Terrell Davis – 2008 (1998) Denver Broncos Jamal Lewis – 2066 (2003) Baltimore Ravens Chris Johnson – 2006 (2009) Tennessee Titans Adrian Peterson – 2097 (2012) Minnesota Vikings

Henry hits the field Sunday with 1,532 yards and needs to average 156 yards rushing each of the next three games to hit 2,000. The Lions defense ranks 28th out of 32 teams against the run.

The Titans have two receivers, Corey Davis and AJ Brown, both closing in on 1,000 yard seasons and this one could also be good for their pursuit as well. The Lions pass defense is only slightly less bad than their run defense ranking 27th in the NFL.

Titans Receivers this season:

Corey Davis – 56 Rec. 835 Yards, 4 TD’s

AJ Brown – 53 Rec. 837 Yards, 9 TD’s

Jonnu Smith – 32 Rec. 358 Yards, 7 TD’s

Brown has been a consistent producer for the Titans all season, but seems to be heating up for the stretch run putting up at least 4 catches for at least 60 yards in each of the last four games.

The big question in this one is can the Titans defense duplicate last weeks effort in Jacksonville that saw them hold the Jags to only 10 points. The Titans struggling pass rush failed to register a sack once again, but their run defense held James Robinson to only nine yards on nine carries in the first half, consistently putting the Jaguars in third and long situations. That is exactly what they will be looking to do against Peterson and first round pick D’Andre Swift.

Peterson started 2020 on fire averaging over six yards per carry each of the first two games; since then, however, he has averaged barely over three. Swift has only managed 355 yards this season, but he is averaging a healthy 4.6 yards per carry.

Reports are Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is pushing to play Sunday despite a rib injury suffered against Green Bay that has kept him from practicing all week. Stafford has put up healthy numbers this season, throwing for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He may be hurting, but he does not have a lot to worry about from the worst pass rush in the league. The Titans have only 14 sacks in 13 games while Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has 12.5 all by himself.

Stafford will once again be without the team’s top receiver. Kenny Golladay will miss his seventh straight game because of a hip injury. Marvin Jones has stepped in to fill the number one roll for the Lions with 55 catches for 667 yards and is sure to see a healthy dose of Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (67 tackles, 13 passes defended, three interceptions) who is having a very strong season for Tennessee.

The Titans secondary has struggled this season despite Butler’s strong play because of injuries to Adoree Jackson and rookie second round pick Kristian Fulton. Jackson has not played in a game all season and Fulton has missed seven in a row, but both players are listed as questionable and could see some action.

It is a must win game for the Titans AFC South title hopes. They enter the weekend tied for first with the Indianapolis Colts (9-4) with a trip to Green Bay (11-3) looming.