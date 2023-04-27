KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Skoronski, one of the highest rated offensive lineman in this year’s draft, earned four-star and top-five center prospect grades nationally at Maine South High School in Illinois. The grandson of former Green Bay Packers team captain Bob Skoronski was a second-team pick in 2021, as well, starting all 12 games on the blindside.

At 6-3, 313lbs, he was named the league’s top offensive lineman and a first-team all-conference selection in 2022, again starting all 12 contests at the left tackle spot.

According to NFL.com:

“Skoronski spent his college years manning the quarterback’s blindside at tackle, but the body type and skill set are begging for a move to guard, where he can play his best football as a pro. He’s broad across his upper and lower body, but he has short arms. Skoronski plays with a deft blend of technique, feel and power as a run blocker and is capable of thriving in any run-blocking scheme. His lack of length can be a problem against stab-and-charge bull rushers and edge speed, but a move inside would mitigate those concerns. If Skoronski can get his protection anchor sorted out, he has the run-blocking talent to become an instant starter and a top-flight guard.“