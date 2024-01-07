NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday, when the Titans (5-11) host the Jaguars (9-7), there will be as many thoughts about Derrick Henry as there will be winning or losing.

Henry’s contract expires after the game — possibly ending his 8-year Titans’ career.

The former second round pick is realistic about what the future may hold.

“Any player would love to play for an organization and finish out their career as long as they can,” said Henry, “but there’s a business side, and all those types of things that go on, and I understand that. We’ll just see how it shakes out during the offseason.”

If it is the end of Henry’s time as a Titans, he will go down as one of the most popular and dominant players the Titans have had.

He led the Titans to two division titles, three playoff births, an AFC Championship game, won two NFL rushing titles and will leave second all-time in rushing yards for the team.

Titans All-Time Rushers:

Eddie George – 10,009 yards Derrick Henry – 9,349 yards Earl Campbell – 8,574 yards

Henry refused to talk about a favorite run all-time, or offer much reflection on his career in Nashville, but he acknowledged Sunday will be special.

“There will definitely be a moment, last game of the season, I’ll be a free agent after this year, and I’ve been here eight years,” said Henry.

The season has been a big struggle for the Titans’ offensive line, but Henry has still managed 1,014 yards good for his fifth 1,000 yard season and it is fifth best in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will not make it easy for Henry to go out with a bang, as they rank 8th in the league giving up only 98.6 yards per game.

As nostalgic as this game may be for the Titans. it is a must win for Jacksonville. In fact, if the Jaguars win, they win the AFC South and host a playoff game.

A loss for the Jaguars would be catastrophic. If they lose, the Houston Texans will win the division and the Jaguars miss the post season entirely.

The Titans are in position to pick no lower than 7th in the upcoming NFL Draft.