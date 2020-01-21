Titans DB coach Kerry Coombs to be Ohio State DC

Tennessee Titans secondary coach Kerry Coombs talks with players during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Titans defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs is headed back to the college ranks.

After serving two seasons with the Titans, Coombs jumped at the chance to run his own defense.

Coombs previously coached cornerbacks for the Buckeye’s before coming to Nashville.

He will replace Jeff Hafley as the coordinator and secondary coach. Hafley left Columbus to become the head coach at Boston College.

Vrabel, who is now in search of two defensive coaches said of Coombs, “I never want to be the coach that keeps people from doing the things they need to do. I’ve had that happen to me. I am happy for Kerry and he’s on his way to Columbus.”

Although Coombs wasn’t in the spotlight much in Nashville, his players all echoed respect for their leader.

Some shared stories and what they would remember most about their time working with Coombs.

“I saw him drink coffee in the sauna one time and I don’t know how he didn’t pass out,” said corner Logan Ryan. “So, I mean, the dude is a ball of energy. It’s legit. I mean, stories I can tell. I could make a movie. You saw it every day from the first week he got here, the screaming, the yelling and stuff like that, we got him to calm down a little bit on that end, but he still was drinking 20 cups of coffee a day in the sauna, so he was still a ball of energy and hes still a tough little guy.”

Coombs also helped coin the unit’s slogan, “MMCNB,” which stands for, “My Man Catch No Balls.” A phrase Coombs told his guys to use as a mantra, but the players created a brand out of it.

“He helped us build a brotherhood, he helped us build MMCNB he was the first one to say it and we patented it and he just came in from a college coach to come into the big leagues, and he’s a great motivator, a great leader of men and that’s exactly what he brought,” said Ryan.