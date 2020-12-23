Titans can clinch AFC South title or a playoff birth in Green Bay

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks into the stands before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first two years of the Mike Vrabel era both ended stressfully with the Titans playing “play in” games in Week 17 to end the season; that could very well happen again.

In 2018 they did not play their way in, but did in 2019. One of the goals in 2020 is not letting it come down to that very last game and the Titans can make sure of that Sunday night in Green Bay.

There is one scenario that wins the Titans the AFC South this weekend and there are four scenarios that send them to the playoffs.

Let’s take a look.

Titans Win AFC South If:

Titans beat Packers & Colts lose in Pittsburgh

Titans Clinch Playoff Birth If:

Titans beat Packers OR

Dolphins lose to Raiders OR

Ravens lose to Giants OR

Titans & Ravens both tie

That is five different scenarios to get to the post season and take Week 17 out of it. The problem is none of those things are expected to happen.

The Titans are a 3.5 point underdog in Green Bay.

The Colts are 1.5 point favorite against the struggling Steelers.

The Dolphins are three-point favorites to take down the Raiders.

The Ravens are a whopping 11-point favorite to beat the Giants.

That means the Titans need an upset to get into the playoffs and two upsets to win the division.

Without an upset, there could be some upset fans in Music City who are headed for another stressful regular season finale.