Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans tell News 2 where watch parties will be on Sunday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The George Jones will have a free watch party starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. There will also be appearances by Titans Cheerleaders and T-Rac mascot.

Nashville Underground will also host a free watch party on Sunday at 12 p.m. Blue Crew Drumline, Titans Cheerleaders and T-Rac mascot will make appearances. The game is Sunday at 2:05 p.m.