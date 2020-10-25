Titans and Steelers clash in battle of unbeaten teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – History says this is not just another game between the Titans (5-0) and Steelers (5-0), history says the winner will win it all.

This is just the 5th time in modern NFL history two unbeaten teams have met as late as week 7 and in the first four the winner of the game went on to win the Super Bowl.

The question is can a Titans attack that has scored 42 points in each of the last two games keep it rolling against the the Steelers second ranked defense?

NFL Defenses –

Tampa Bay – 282 Yards Per Game Pittsburgh – 285 Yards Per Game Indianapolis – 288 Yards Per Game

NFL Offenses –

Dallas – 464 Yards Per Game Tennessee – 423 Yards Per Game Kansas City – 417 Yards Per Game

Derrick Henry leads the Titans and the entire NFL with 588 yards rushing and over 117 yards per game after exploding for over 200 against the Texans last Sunday.

The Steelers give up only 66 yards rushing per game though and held the top ranked Cleveland run game to only 75 yards rushing and 3.4 yards per carry.

The Titans need to be able to run the ball to slow down a Pittsburgh pass rush that is number one in the NFL with 24 sacks. If they can not run the ball, fall behind and become one dimensional the Steelers will tee off on Ryan Tannehill the way the did Baker Mayfield last week when the sacked him 4 times and hit him 9 more.

The spotlight will be on left tackle Ty Sambrailo who is filling in for Taylor Lewan who is out for the season with an ACL tear. Sambrailo will face Bud Dupree much of the day who has 5 sacks this season.

Defensively the Titans are searching for consistency. They barely survived a 36 point onslaught from Houston last week.

The return of Ben Roethlisberger has meant everything to the Steelers in 2020. Big Ben has 11 TD’s and just 1 INT in the first five games this season and he has no shortage of weapons with the emergence of rookie Chase Claypool.

Claypool is 6-4, 237 pounds which basically makes him Derrick Henry playing wide receiver. In the last two games he has 11 receptions for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also has two more TD’s the last two weeks rushing the football making him a major problem for the Titans secondary.

The Titans are also giving up 137 yards per game on the ground and face James Conner who is averaging a lofty 4.9 yards per carry and has topped 100 yards in 3 of 5 games this season.

The Titans run defense has stabilized some the last two games holding both the Bills and Texans under 100 yards.

The line started with Pittsburgh as 2 point favorite and Thursday it was Titans by 1.

One of these teams will be 6-0, but will that team be the Super Bowl champs?

