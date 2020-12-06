Titans and Browns prepare for epic ground and pound battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The top two rushing attacks in the NFL go head-to-head Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville when the Titans host the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns led by Nick Chubb (719 yards) and Kareem Hunt (706 yards), lead the NFL in rushing at 161 yards per game, while the Titans Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 1,257 yards and the Titans are second as a team at 158 per game.

Obviously, these teams have a lot in common. Both have invested heavily in the run game. The Browns signed away Jack Conklin from the Titans in the Spring with a three-year, $42-million deal and drafted Jedrick Wills from Alabama in the first round to anchor both of their tackle positions.

Those moves have paid off in a big way as the rushing numbers indicate, but they also have helped settle things down for quarterback Baker Mayfield who was a turnover machine last year when he threw 21 interceptions under Freddie Kitchens.

This year under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and his run first system Mayfield has 17 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while completing over 61-percent of his passes. They have also taken the pressure off of Mayfield to carry the team, the former first overall pick of the draft is averaging just over 26 passes a game.

So, of course the mission for the Titans is to force the Browns to do exactly what they do not want to. That means slowing down Chubb and Hunt, grabbing the lead and putting the game in Mayfield’s hands. Slowing down Chubb has been nearly impossible lately, he is averaging a ridiculous 6.3 yards per carry this season, a whopping 1.4 more than Henry’s 4.9.

The Titans are giving up 115 rushing yards per game, but are coming off of a game that saw them surrender only 56 to the Colts in Indianapolis. Jeffery Simmons and Daquan Jones give the Titans two dynamic run stoppers inside, but middle linebacker Rashaan Evans (65 tackles) has to be on point in this one in what should be a physical game at the line of scrimmage.

In the Browns run to (8-3) they have played only four teams with a winning record and they have beaten only one of them. Mayfield struggled in all three of those losses throwing for less than 200 yards in all of them.

Mayfield’s Numbers In Losses:

9/13 – Lost at Baltimore (38-6) – 21-39 – 189 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 Sacks10/18 – Lost at Pittsburgh (38-7) – 10-19 – 119 Yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 4 Sacks11/1 – Lost to Las Vegas (16-6) – 12-25 – 122 Yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 Sacks

Meanwhile, a Titans defense that simply could not get off the field at points this season is starting to improve. While still the worst they held the Ravens and Colts to 14 of 28 on third downs in a pair of victories on the road. Believe, it or not, that 50% number is a big improvement.

While the Titans are struggling in the sack department with only 14 all season, they have forced 16 turnovers with 11 interceptions and 5 fumble recoveries. Harold Landry has started to see an uptick in his numbers and now leads the Titans with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

The largest difference in these two offenses is just how explosive the Titans have become running the ball and hitting teams with shock plays in play action. Second year receiver AJ Brown is having another very strong year with 40 catches for 638 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has 6 touchdown catches over 40 yards since just last season. Corey Davis is also having a very strong season leading the Titans with 42 receptions for 619 yards and three touchdowns.

With top cornerback Denzel Ward expected to miss the game with an injury they are going to be a tough matchup for Cleveland and they could make it tough for the Browns to keep up on the scoreboard. Behind Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill the Titans have turned into one of the most prolific scoring offenses in the NFL.

NFL Scoring Leaders:

1. Green Bay Packers – 31.7 Points Per Game

2. Kansas City Chiefs – 31.6

3. Seattle Seahawks – 31.0

4. New Orleans Saints – 29.6

5. Tennessee Titans – 29.5

The Browns are averaging a health 24.1 points per game, but that number dips way down to 6.3 points per game in losses. This is a big prove it game for the Browns who are 1-3 against teams with winning records and 7-0 against teams with losing records. Their only win over a team with a winning record was a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts that saw them intercept Phillip Rivers twice.

Getting after Tannehill could be the Browns best course to springing the upset in this one. After missing two weeks with COVID-19, star pass rusher Myles Garrett is back. He has 9.5 sacks in only 9 games and could be the premier pass rusher in the NFL. Olivier Vernon lines up on the other side and has seven sacks for Cleveland giving them two big time pass rushing threats against a Titans team starting their third left tackle of the season in David Quessenberry.

The Titans started the week a 4.5 point favorite and that number has gone as high as 6.0 saying the betting public is going to believe the Browns are for real when they prove it. A win in Nashville would go a long way toward that

For the Titans (8-3) a win would give them a fifth straight winning season with four games to play and would keep them in first in the AFC South.