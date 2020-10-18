Titans aim for 5-0 against Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are looking for their first 5-0 start since 2008 with a win over the rival Houston Texans Sunday in Nashville.

The Titans are a 3 point favorite Sunday despite playing only 5 days after their 42-16 rout of the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night.

The Texans hit Nashville a week after firing head coach Bill O’Brien and then beating the Jacksonville Jaguars behind interim coach Romeo Crennel.

DeAndre Hopkins may be in Arizona now but the Texans still have a dangerous passing game behind quarterback Deshaun Watson and his three blazing wide receivers Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills.

Will Fuller – 22 Rec. 332 Yards 3 TD’s

Brandin Cooks – 18 Rec. 299 Yards 1 TD

Kenny Stills – 8 Rec. 104 Yards 1 TD

All three receivers have elite speed and pose a major challenge for Malcolm Butler, rookie Kristian Fulton, Johnathan Joseph and Tye Smith. The pressure will be on football safety Kevin Byard to keep any of them from getting behind the defense for the big play, something the Titans defense has done extremely well to start the season.

The story of the season for the Titans defense though is the pass rush. Coaches insist there is pressure, but the sacks are not coming. The Titans have only five in four games and Harold Landry, Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley have combined for only one (Landry).

Watson though has already been sacked 17 times in the Texans first five games though while averaging 32 pass attempts a game, so the opportunities should come for Tennessee.

The Titans rush defense gets a boost this week with the return of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, but their rush defense still ranks 27th in the NFL. Texans running back David Johnson comes in averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

On offense the question for the Titans is, is the game Derrick Henry breaks free. The Titans have only one rush over 20 yard this season after wracking up 14 last year. The Texans rush defense is the 2nd worst in the NFL giving up over 160 yards per game, so this looks like a great game for Henry to pile up some of his biggest numbers of the season.

NFL Rushing Defense

27. Titans – 148.3 Yards Per Game

28. Cowboys – 155.8 Yards Per Game

29. Chiefs – 157.6 Yards Per Game

30. Bengals – 159.0 Yards Per Game

31. Texans – 160.4 Yards Per Game

On the other side is a player Nashvillians know well in Zach Cunningham. The former Vanderbilt star leads the NFL with 53 tackles and will be ready and waiting for Henry.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill quickly reconnected with receiver A.J. Brown who caught 7 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from a knee injury. This week Tannehill also gets Adam Humphries back after he was removed from the Reserve/COVID List in Wednesday.

Humphries already has 15 catches in three games and his ability to get open quickly could be very important against a Texans defense that already has 14 sacks this season led by Whitney Mercilus (3).

The Titans leading receiver so far is actually tight end Jonnu Smith who already has 18 receptions for 221 yards and 5 TD’s. Smith offers a special challenge for the Texans defense, 117 of his yards have come after contact. So, tackling will be something to watch early in this game. If it is sloppy look for Smith to break off a long one.

The wild card in this game is turnovers. It is always the biggest stat in every game but it really tells the story of these two teams and their records. The Titans lead the league at +8, while the Texans are near the bottom at -5. If those trends continue it could be a long day for Houston.