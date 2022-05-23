NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — General Manager Jon Robinson and the Titans crossed another name off of the to-do list Monday agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with fourth-round pick Chig Okonkwo.

The Titans took the tight end out of Maryland with their 2nd pick of the 4th round at 143rd overall.

Okonkwo had 77 career receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in three years with the Terps. He exploded in his final season with 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The 52 receptions were the second-most (Frank Wycheck, 58) in school history by a tight end.

The Titans have locked up seven of their nine picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.