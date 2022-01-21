NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans activated superstar running back Derrick Henry to its 53-man roster ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry practiced in pads for the first time Tuesday after he suffered a foot injury Week 8 in Indianapolis, his first contact in more than three months. He spoke to the media for the first time since his injury Wednesday, saying “I feel good, I got a big steel plate in my foot but I feel good.”

He added he isn’t worried about the concept of “rust.”

“It all starts on the practice field. and doing all I can to be ready for Saturday. Be the best player I can for the team, contribute the best I can, but it all starts on the practice field.”

Henry is expected to play Saturday after three full weeks of practice. When asked how Henry has handled practice on Tuesday, Coach Vrabel simply said, “fine.”

The Titans went 6-2 with Henry this season and then 6-3 without him. In his 8 games this season, he averaged 117 yards per game, the best in the NFL for the third straight season.