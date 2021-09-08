Titans activate Ben Jones, Nate Davis from COVID-19 list

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans resumed practice at St. Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday, and they got some good news as two starters returned to the practice field.

Right guard Nate Davis and center Ben Jones were both activated from the Reserve-COVID-19 list. The Titans had as many as 10 players on the list at one point, but there are just two left on it now.

“I don’t think that it is just the starters, we would like to have everybody. It is good to have Ben (Jones) back, just his personality, and then Nate (Davis), continuing to watch him grow as a player. Obviously, we want everybody back, we want everybody here, we want everybody healthy,” said head coach Mike Vrabel.

And for the first time since coming off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed the media, describing the experience and what he did during his time away from the team.

“I didn’t have it too bad. Had minor symptoms for a couple days and then was able to bounce back. Thankfully, it didn’t hit too hard,” said Tannehill. I was still on all the Zoom meetings the whole time. Just trying to stay engaged in the meetings and up to date mentally. After a couple days, once I started feeling better, I was working out and running and staying in condition trying to keep myself ready to go.”

The Titans will practice Thursday and Friday, before Sunday’s Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The only player that did not participate in practice was wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee). Cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker David Long (hamstring) were listed as ‘limited participation.’