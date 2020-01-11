Titan Santa: Titans superfan and super dad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tis the season for Titan Santa. No matter what time of year it is, Andrew Maraman is ready to represent the team spirit of Christmas for the Tennessee Titans.

He first tossed on the Santa hat and beard, along with painting his chest, for a 2014 game and the tradition was born.

From the hot September afternoons to the cold December nights, Maraman is ready to support the Titans in his hat and body paint, “They do it in Buffalo, they do it in Lambeau, I can do it Nashville.”

But Maraman is more than just a Titans superfan, he’s a father.

In 2017, Maraman and his fiancé, Shauna, were preparing for the arrival of their son. But his birth came earlier than expected, at 34 weeks. The boy spent nearly the first two months of his life in the NICU.

As they sat with their son at the NICU, Shauna suggested a name for him – Titan.

“God knew that his name needed to be Titan because the fight he was going to have and continues to have.” Andrew Maraman

“It’s more than just me loving football and me loving this team,” says Maraman. “This team gave me something back and Titan, for my son is so much more than just a name. Every definition for a Titan, and my son is that, he’s done a lot of fighting.”

Titan at the NICU (Source: Andrew Maraman, Shauna Counsell)

Titan was born with Cerebral Palsy and Global Developmental Delay.

“There’s nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for him.”

Titan was able to go home with Andrew and Shauna after spending 44 days in the NICU. Since then he has had to have multiple operations. “God knew that his name needed to be Titan, because the fight he was going to have, and continues to have.”

But through it all, Shauna says their son doesn’t let any obstacle get him down, “He is the brightest, most full of life child you’ll meet.”

For Maraman, the word Titan encapsulates so much emotion, “Whenever I hear the word Titan, everything that I care about, everything that I love, is all in that name.”