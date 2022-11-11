NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five defensive players are out for Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to the Titans.

The biggest blow was DT Jeffery Simmons who hasn’t practiced all week with an ankle injury and was seen in the locker room wearing a boot.

Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and Josh Thompson are out for Sunday as well, joining Amani Hooker who was out last week with a shoulder injury.

Kristian Fulton is also questionable.

Dylan Cole has already stepped up big for the defense, Sunday will be no different.

“His willing to go out there and be ready to play.” said Simmons. “He’s made a lot of plays out here, especially, you know, starting a special team. Just him stepping in on defense, you know, being able to help us out at the linebacker position I think is big for him and our team.”

There’s a general consensus around the locker room that they are proud of the way the defense performed last Sunday against Kansas City, but they have a lot of things to improve on before they face Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

“I’m just proud of the way we fought the entire game, holding a team like Kansas City nine points, pretty much the entire game is pretty impressive,” said Titans safety Kevin Byard. “Obviously, we’ve made mistakes and we’ve watched the field, got a lot of stuff to correct, but the feeling on the field is like, ‘man, you guys battled.'”

“The players, they built that culture between Jeff, KB, all of our leaders, Denico, David Long, like all those guys, they have that mentality,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “But it has to be better from an execution standpoint.”

After four long weeks rookie Treylon Burks returned to practice after suffering a turf toe injury October 2 against the Colts. He is still on injured reserve, but is eligible to come off of it any time in the next three weeks.

Titans receivers didn’t have a single catch in Kansas City , so there’s plenty of excitement to about having the first rounder on the field.

“What you look for in this this building and how we like to play, which is strength, size, speed,” said Ryan Tannehill about Burks. “He plays the ball well, has good hands.”

“I’m really excited to, you know, get out there and practice and be with the team,” said Burks. “Just bring back the perspective of being a lot out on up making plays.”

Tannehill is also still listed as questionable for Sunday’s home match up against Denver. Kick off is set for noon.