NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said the decision to part ways with General Manager Job Robinson was hers.

Strunk spoke for the first time following the firing to Teresa Walker with the Associated Press, clearing up any speculation that fans had that head coach Mike Vrabel gave her an ultimatum.

According to Strunk that is just not true and not something Vrabel would ask of her.

“He actually had a great relationship with Jon,” said Strunk. “So I want to put that to rest right now.”

She also talked about the Philadelphia Eagles game and former Titan A.J. Brown’s performance being the deciding factor in Robinson’s fate. Strunk said the decision was made prior to that game.

“I had made the decision it was time to move forward,” Strunk told Walker Friday. “There was no reason to go six, seven, eight weeks, however long we have remaining in the season. It was not fair to John. It was not fair to the team. It just seemed the right thing. It gives us plenty of opportunity now to identify future candidates that we’re going to interview, to get to know and watch the internal candidates.”

“I’m just not that person that’s going to sit on a decision like that.”

The Titans prepare to host Jacksonville Sunday at Nissan Stadium.