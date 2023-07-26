NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans kicked off training camp Wednesday and all eyes were on No. 10, DeAndre Hopkins.

It gave the media a first look at the early chemistry between Hopkins and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and how Hopkins fit in with this group of wide receivers.

But if it wasn’t in part due to Kevin Byard’s selflessness, Hopkins wouldn’t be suiting up in the two-toned blue. Byard agreed to restructure his contract making the necessary cap space available for the Titans to sign Hopkins. For Byard, it was a decision he says was for them to win ballgames.

“I wouldn’t have done what I’ve done if I didn’t think that, you know, we have an opportunity to go win some ball games,” said Byard after practice. “So that’s what it’s about for me and I’m happy to be back. I told you guys multiple times, this is my legacy. I wanted to be here, so I’m just glad we was able to get it done.”

“Kevin has been a big part of this team since I’ve been here, played as well as any safety in the league over that time period,” Tannehill said. “So, you know, excited about Kevin and thankful that they were able to work it out.”

The general consensus after day one of camp is this is a team excited for this upcoming season, but they know a lot of work has to be done.