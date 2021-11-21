Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans’ 6-game streak 22-13

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) scrambles against Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL’s longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 on a wet and rainy Sunday.

The Texans came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener and hadn’t scored a TD on the road since Sept. 19.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) carries the ball past Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) tries to get past Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is brought down by Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jones (23) in the end zone by in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The pass was ruled incomplete. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a 24-yard field goal as Cameron Johnston (11) holds in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, top, leaps over Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman, top, tries to leap over Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (24) celebrates after recovering the ball when a Texans’ punt hit Tennessee Titans’ kick returner Chester Rogers and bounced free in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Desmond King had two of the Texans’ four interceptions. Three of those came in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans’ attempted rally.

Houston turned those and a fumbled punt into 13 points.