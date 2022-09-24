NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans’ star left tackle, Taylor Lewan, suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to the Bussin’ with the Boys, a podcast hosted by the Titans player, Lewan is out for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in Buffalo last week.

The NFL also confirmed the injury on Saturday morning, in a tweet that stated, “Titans T Taylor Lewan (knee) out for the season.”

With Lewan out for the season, extra pressure now falls on Derrick Henry as the offensive line is now left without the three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has not committed to a starter at left tackle this week, but Dennis Daley came in for Lewan in Buffalo. Derrick Henry said it’s going to take the strength of the entire offensive line to see success in upcoming games.

“It takes all 11, we’ve got to be better. I’ve got to do my part and be better. It takes all 11,” said Henry.

The Titans will face the Las Vegas Raider this Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.