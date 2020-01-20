Live Now
Tennessee Titans fans proud, excited for next season

Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a bittersweet day for Tennessee Titans fans, hundreds of them braving the cold for an outdoor watch party on Broadway in Nashville Sunday.

Most fans in two-tone blue agree this AFC Championship was a game they didn’t even think they’d see the Titans in.

“We’re not supposed to be here! We started 2 and 4 and Marcus was going downhill, and Tannehill came up…” fan Taylor Stone told News 2.

“Getting in on a wildcard like that after starting off not so great, it is awesome,” said another fan, Tiffany Hampton.

And for a true fan, there’s always next year.

“I have more enthusiasm going into next season than I have any other in the past,” Hampton said.

