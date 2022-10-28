NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While it appears Nate Davis and Zach Cunningham will make their returns Sunday against Houston, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons are both listed as questionable with ankle injuries.

The Titans also added “illness” next to Tannehill’s name on the injury report. And while he was limited Thursday, he did not practice Friday.

It’s safe to think the Titans are really preparing for Tannehill to miss his first start since being named their starter in 2019, but is Malik Willis ready for his first career start?

His teammates and coaches believe he is.

“We’re confident in Malik,” said Titans wide receiver Robert Woods. “He still has to execute the same game plan and still have to put us in good position to win. And obviously, we have to step up and make make him feel comfortable. But really, we’re just asking Malik to play his game, allow him to be comfortable and make the throws when he needs to.”

“I think experience is irreplaceable,” said offensive coordinator Todd Downing. “And Malik did a great job yesterday with the stuff we asked him to do. He’s grown each and every day, and he’s learning what it’s like to be a pro quarterback. I think all that stuff’s great for Malik.”

The Titans will face the Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kick off is set for 3:05 CST.