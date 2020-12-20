Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more with Derrick Henry running for 147 yards and a score as the Tennessee Titans moved closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons by routing the Detroit Lions 46-25.

The Titans did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the divisional tiebreaker with two to play.

The Lions lost their second straight with interim coach Darrell Bevell even as quarterback Matthew Stafford played despite a rib injury.