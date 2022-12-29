NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six days after NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported Ryan Tannehill’s ankle surgery, the Titans placed their once starting QB on Injured Reserve.

Tannehill went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Titans loss against the Chargers but returned to finish out the game. It was reported that Tannehill had tight rope surgery in Alabama last week.

Tannehill finished the season with 212 completions for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Former Vols QB Joshua Dobbs will get the start Thursday against the Cowboys, according to reports.

The Titans also placed OLB Bud Dupree IR. Dupree suited up eight time this season, racking up 14 solo tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

LB Zach Cunningham is also on IR bringing the total to 22 players on Injured Reserve.

The Titans also announced the signing of OLB Sam Okuayinonu, LB Andre Smith, and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.

Tennessee hosts Dallas Thursday night, kick off is set for 7:15 at Nissan Stadium.