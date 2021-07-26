Taking a stab at the Titans final 53

FILE – In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches players during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility in Nashville, Tenn. Thanks to an unexpected run to their first AFC championship game in 17 years, the Titans hold the No. 29 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. It’s the latest they’ve selected since 2008 when they last won the AFC South title. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Tennessee Titans open training camp Tuesday with physicals and then practice Wednesday so it seems like a perfectly ridiculous time to take a shot at the teams final 53 man roster.

Yes, it is a ridiculous idea. So many things can go wrong! Injuries, trades, surprise performances good and bad but I will give it a shot anyway.

QB – Ryan Tannehill, Deshone Kizer (2)

RB – Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Brian Hill, Khari Blasingame (4)

TE – Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson, Briley Moore (4)

Ok, so I picked four tight ends but I do not believe this will be the final four. I think at some point they bring in a tight end with at least some experience. I know many will wonder why I did not add former Vanderbilt star Jared Pinkney and the answer is simple, he did not show up for voluntary workouts and the others did. That tells me all I need to know about fringe players.

WR – AJ Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Dez Fitzpatrick, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (6)

They love Westbrook-Ikhine so while I may want to cut him I will not. I took a chance not putting Racey McMath on the list, but they can probably sneak him on to the practice squad.

OL – Taylor Lewan, Dillon Radunz, Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamb, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Munyer (9)

LS – Morgan Cox (1)

Punter – Brett Kern (1)

Kicker – Tucker McCann (1)

I have a hard time believe McCann or rookie Blake Hubeil will be the guy they are the only two to pick from so I will stick with the guy they kept around all of last season.

DL – Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Larrell Murcheson, Teair Tart (5)

OLB – Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, John Simon, Rashad Weaver, Derick Roberson (5)

MLB – Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Monty Rice, David Long, BJ Bello (5)

Yeah, I can not wait to say “Bello!”

CB – Janoris Jenkins, Caleb Farley, Kristian Fulton, Elijah Molden, Breon Borders (5)

S – Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank, Matthias Farley, Chris Jackson (5)

OK, so print it, save it and keep score if you like. Here is my list, not a lot of long shots on there. I think the biggest question is at wide receiver where I feel like Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Cody Hollister and Mason Kinsey will all compete to make the team.

By the way, I expect Darrynton Evans to return kicks, but the punt return game is up for grabs!