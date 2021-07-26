Taking a stab at the Titans final 53

The Tennessee Titans open training camp Tuesday with physicals and then practice Wednesday so it seems like a perfectly ridiculous time to take a shot at the teams final 53 man roster.
Yes, it is a ridiculous idea. So many things can go wrong! Injuries, trades, surprise performances good and bad but I will give it a shot anyway.
QB – Ryan Tannehill, Deshone Kizer (2)
RB – Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Brian Hill, Khari Blasingame (4)
TE – Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson, Briley Moore (4)
Ok, so I picked four tight ends but I do not believe this will be the final four. I think at some point they bring in a tight end with at least some experience. I know many will wonder why I did not add former Vanderbilt star Jared Pinkney and the answer is simple, he did not show up for voluntary workouts and the others did. That tells me all I need to know about fringe players.
WR – AJ Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Dez Fitzpatrick, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (6)
They love Westbrook-Ikhine so while I may want to cut him I will not. I took a chance not putting Racey McMath on the list, but they can probably sneak him on to the practice squad.
OL – Taylor Lewan, Dillon Radunz, Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamb, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Munyer (9)
LS – Morgan Cox (1)
Punter – Brett Kern (1)
Kicker – Tucker McCann (1)
I have a hard time believe McCann or rookie Blake Hubeil will be the guy they are the only two to pick from so I will stick with the guy they kept around all of last season.
DL – Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Larrell Murcheson, Teair Tart (5)
OLB – Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, John Simon, Rashad Weaver, Derick Roberson (5)
MLB – Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Monty Rice, David Long, BJ Bello (5)
Yeah, I can not wait to say “Bello!”
CB – Janoris Jenkins, Caleb Farley, Kristian Fulton, Elijah Molden, Breon Borders (5)
S – Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank, Matthias Farley, Chris Jackson (5)
OK, so print it, save it and keep score if you like. Here is my list, not a lot of long shots on there. I think the biggest question is at wide receiver where I feel like Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Cody Hollister and Mason Kinsey will all compete to make the team.
By the way, I expect Darrynton Evans to return kicks, but the punt return game is up for grabs!