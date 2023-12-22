NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — T-Rac, Nashville’s favorite raccoon, was named the eighth most popular NFL mascot on Instagram, coming in ahead of Blitz with the Seattle Seahawks and Sir Purr with the Carolina Panthers.

According to casino slot experts Raging Bull Slots, the survey looked at several metrics to determine which team’s mascots are most popular on Instagram, including profile follower counts, engagement rates, and the percentage of followers reached with each post.

All major NFL teams with business accounts on Instagram were assessed, so the data did not include the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, or the Philadelphia Eagles. Teams assessed were awarded a total score out of 30 to name the top 10 favorites.

According to the survey, T-Rac scored eighth with a score of 12.7. T-Rac has one of the lowest follower counts on this list, with only 15,400 followers; he also has a “far lower engagement rate than is typical for an account of its size at 3%,” which came in more than a quarter lower than expected, according to Raging Bull Slots.

Here is the full Top 10, according to the survey:

Brownie the Elf – Cleveland Browns (20.1) Sourdough Sam – San Francisco 49ers (19.11) Roary – Detroit Lions (16.43) Blue – Indianapolis Colts (15.62) Staley Da Bear – Chicago Bears (14.87) Rampage the Ram – Los Angeles Rams (13.93) Viktor the Viking – Minnesota Vikings (13.24) T-Rac – Tennessee Titans (12.78) Blitz – Seattle Seahawks (12.77) Sir Purr – Carolina Panthers (12.56)

“Mascots in the NFL play a crucial role in creating a vibrant and engaging fan experience each game. Beyond serving as entertaining symbols, they contribute to the team’s identity and fan camaraderie,” a spokesperson said. “A well-designed mascot can become a beloved figure, fostering a sense of community and loyalty among supporters. Ultimately, mascots bring fun to each and every game and engaging with supporters on Instagram is a great way to keep fans involved throughout the season.”

The survey also found the mascot least loved on Instagram was Rowdy, from the Dallas Cowboys. Rowdy had a 0.7% engagement rate, which is 74% lower than the typical rate for an account of that size, despite having more than 66,000 followers.