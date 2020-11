Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) tries to get past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans defeated their division foes the Indianapolis Colts 45-26 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday to claim first place in the AFC South.

Running back Derrick Henry led the charge for Tennessee, rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 27 attempts.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs in for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs for a 69-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver De’Michael Harris (12) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates a defensive stop with free safety Desmond King (33) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tennessee Titans free safety Desmond King (33) reaches for a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Hilton was ruled down on the play. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Titans host the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium next Sunday.