NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the week after an ankle injury against Chargers.

Tannehill didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday and the Titans also signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the active roster.

“He gives us the opportunity o strengthen and add depth to the quarterback position,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “Obviously with what Ryan his situation we’ll still monitor that in try to make sure that he’s to get to the game. And if not that we have guys in here that You know, they’ll be able to help us in developing our system.”

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was seen practicing Wednesday for the first time since being placed in concussion protocol.

On top of all of that, the Titans are preparing for a rematch against the Texans in what could possibly be one of the coldest games inside of Nissan Stadium.

“I got to be close to heater on the sidelines,” said rookie cornerback Roger McCreary.

“It’s going to be really cold on what is Friday night or some like that. So we’ll get a good taste of what it’s going to be like, so we’ll be good to go.”

The Titans host the Texans Saturday at noon at Nissan Stadium.