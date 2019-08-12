Roster shuffle continues for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another day and another set of roster moves by Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

The Titans agreed to terms with outside linebacker James Folston and waived (injured) Jordan Williams.

Folston (6-4, 250) signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft.

He played 43 games at Pittsburgh and finished his career with 47 tackles and two sacks.

Williams played at the University of Tennessee and just signed with the Titans a week ago.

