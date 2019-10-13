Role as underdog could benefit Titans in Denver

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 06: head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches from the sideline during the second half of a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

DENVER, Co. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans head to Denver a two-point underdog Sunday and they have the Broncos right where they want them.

The 2-3 Titans are 0-3 when favored this season, but 2-0 as an underdog with both wins on the road at Cleveland and Atlanta.

Tennessee is coming off of a gut-wrenching defeat to Buffalo that saw kicked Cairo Santos get released after missing four field goals in a seven-point loss.

Titan GM Jon Robinson replaced Santos with veteran Cody Parkey. Head coach Mike Vrabel was satisfied with what he saw from Parkey during the week.

“I think OK, I think good. These guys, they’re professionals and we’re all expected to do a job, and perform. I get that there’s a relationship when you’re having to kick a football.”

The main question for the Titans is, can an offensive line that has surrendered a league-worst 22 sacks come together and protect quarterback Marcus Mariota. Despite the onslaught, Mariota has made it through the first five games without a single turnover.

One of these two teams is going to fix a major problem. While the Titans have given up 23 sacks, the Broncos have only five all season with perennial Pro Bowler Von Miller leading the way with two.

The Titans could lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry though with the Broncos (1-4) giving up 126 yards rushing a game. Henry is averaging over 70 yards a game this season but has only hit 100 once.

Defensively the Titans look to pressure Joe Flacco, who has 140 career interceptions and four this season. Titans safety Kevin Byard picked off Flacco three times in the last two seasons while he played with Baltimore.

It’s a reunion game for Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard who is visiting the Broncos for the first time since signing with the Titans in 2014.

