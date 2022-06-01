It is not shocking new Titans receiver Robert Woods is at the teams Organized Team Activities, but it is shocking to see him practicing.

Woods suffered a torn ACL at Rams practice November 12th of last year and when the Titans traded for him most wondered if he would be ready for Training Camp. Just six months after surgery Woods looks like he will be ready for Mini-Camp in only two weeks.

“I’m just trying to get back to playing at a high level” Woods said after practice Wednesday in Nashville, “Being able to be out here and do what I am doing is really impressing me. Being able to run on the side with Frank and being able to see certain speeds I’m hitting. Being able to trust my knee on certain cuts. I think I’m really good on pace.”

When the Titans traded for Woods it was to compliment AJ Brown. Obviously that is no longer the case. The Titans traded Brown on Draft night to Philadelphia making Woods the big man in the Titans’ wide receiver room and easily the teams most accomplished pass catcher.

Woods has 570 career receptions for 7,007 career yards and 35 touchdowns with two 1,000 yard seasons under his belt with the Rams. Brown’s departure has added urgency to his recovery and elevated him to a potential top target for Ryan Tannehill who targeted Brown on 25% of his throws last season.

Even though he is practicing Woods still is not 100% recovered. He does wear a knee brace and he wears the “no touch” yellow jersey during team activities, but all signs point to him being full speed ahead for Training Camp, the preseason and of course, the regular season.

Woods has an infectious energy and optimism when he talks but even he is trying not to be overconfident, “Obviously we don’t know how long it’s going to take or what could come up. I’ll say right now we’re all on pace and doing really good to be ready for “a” camp.”

The Titans are Woods third team after starting in Buffalo and then moving on to the L-A Rams in free agency. He has played on the East coast and the West coast and now finds himself in close to the middle of the country. Woods, who also grew up in California, says Music City is not what he expected “Nashville is way better than I expect or thought. I thought I was just going to a country town, not going to have anything, but it really has a lot to offer whether it’s food, entertainment, obviously there’s lots of music. I know I’m from L-A but I love experiencing different cultures.”

So far Robert Woods time in Nashville has been one pleasant surprise after another, for himself and the team.