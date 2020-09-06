CLOWNEY WATCH: Tennessee Titans reportedly expected to sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 15: Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans hits quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It looks like the ‘Clowney Watch’ could be over soon, as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

While sources say the New Orleans Saints, the other main suitor, made a strong case for Clowney, Tennessee appears to be the destination, with connections running deep.

Clowney has a chance to reunite with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who served as his position coach and defensive coordinator when the two were with the Houston Texans. In fact, Clowney had his best season in 2017, when he played in Vrabel’s scheme for the Texans.

Clowney also played for Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen in Houston. Titans defensive backs coach Anthony Midget held the same title on the Texans staff that coached Clowney.

The 3-time Pro Bowler is also close with Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who played college football at South Carolina, same as Clowney.

This will be Clowney’s 7th year playing in the NFL, he has 236 tackles, 32 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 7 recoveries, 51 tackles for loss, an interception and 4 defensive touchdowns.

Injuries have been a concern with Clowney since his college career at South Carolina. He struggled with knee injuries early in his NFL career, missing 15 games in his first two seasons. In 2016, he played through wrist and elbow injuries, appearing in 14 games. In 2017 was the only year in which he played 16 games.

As for details on how much the deal might be worth, Pro Football Talk said initial word is one year $12 million for Clowney. That is not confirmed.