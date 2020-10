NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans game scheduled for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills will be moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. as long as there are no more positive COVID-19 tests, according to sources reporting to ESPN.

Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

