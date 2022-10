NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans rookie QB Malik Willis will make his first NFL start on Sunday against Houston, according to ESPN.

Ryan Tannehill wasn’t at team walkthroughs Saturday and has been reportedly ruled out for Sunday. Tannehill has been battling an ankle injury as well as an “illness” that has kept him away from practice for two days.

Willis completed 1 of 4 passes for 6 yards and rushed for another 16 yards on 4 carries in two games this season for the Titans (4-2).